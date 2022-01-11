ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

ISP: Child struck and killed by police vehicle on N. Broadway Street

 4 days ago
Red Oak, IOWA – According to the Iowa State Patrol, this incident occurred around 7:09 a.m. Monday.

It happened on N. Broadway Street in Red Oak.

Red Oak officers were responding to an apartment fire when a patrol car hit a child in the road.

Unfortunately, the child was pronounced dead.

The victim’s age or identity have not yet been released.

Officials said the victim was a student at the Inman Elementary School.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

