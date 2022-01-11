ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

Crews respond to Sunday afternoon structure fire on Hershey Avenue

Davenport Journal
 4 days ago
Muscatine, IOWA – According to the Muscatine Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 4 p.m. Sunday.

It happened at 1309½ Hershey Avenue.

Muscatine Fire Department crews responded to a report of a structure fire.

The responding crews were able to extinguish the fire in just 10 minutes.

Two residents were taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported, officials said.

The grease fire on the stovetop was ruled accidental following an investigation by the Muscatine Fire Department.

This story will be updated as new information become available.

