ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Eating Chicken This Way Has Unexpected Age-Defying Benefits

By Alexandria Brooks
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’ve always been a firm believer in cooking chicken with the skin on because it gives it more flavor and a crispy texture. Whether I’m roasting or satuéeing it, the skin stays on. Oftentimes, though, chicken skin gets a bad rap for being full of fat and calories. If you shy...

www.firstforwomen.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Doctors

Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how you style them, and often most importantly, what you eat to nourish them. SheFinds spoke to several doctors, including dermatologists and nutritionists, about not only what to eat for your hair’s benefit, but also what foods to avoid if you want a healthier mane.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Calories#Skin Repair#Cooking#Eating Chicken
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
henryford.com

Apple Cider Vinegar: A Reliable Health Aid Or All Hype?

If you trust the Internet (and you shouldn't!), apple cider vinegar seems to be a silver bullet for common ailments ranging from dermatitis to yeast infections. According to Rebecca Trepasso, a clinical dietitian at Henry Ford Health System, there's evidence to support some of these claims. But most of the data suggests that apple cider vinegar should be reserved for cooking, not medical treatment.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
bicycling.com

What to Know About Lemon Water and Its Potential Health Benefits

By now you’ve probably heard the claims that drinking lemon water speeds up your recovery process, helps you lose weight, decreases bloating, boosts your overall health and even helps you climb better. That’s a lot of benefits from one bitter glass of H2O. But here’s the quick truth: Drinking lemon water doesn’t truly yield as many benefits as you think.
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Eating This Variety of Grapes Could Help You Live a Longer, Healthier Life

One of my fondest childhood memories is snacking on sweet, juicy grapes. When they’re ripe, they truly are like candy, with a sugary taste that makes them hard to stop eating. Plus, they’re excellent for your health — and new research says one type of grapes in particular — muscadine grapes — are linked with increased longevity. Eating grapes for a longer life? Sounds good to me!
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Oil Experts Swear By For Stimulating Hair Growth

Struggling with hair loss or thinning locks can make a significant impact on your confidence, and it’s only natural to want to find a solution that can help reverse the damage and thicken your hair effectively. Just as hair loss can stem from a number of factors from your diet to hormones, there are just as many solutions which can help to treat fallout from the root. If you’re not yet ready to turn to the hard hitting regrowth serums or are simply looking for a gentler method for stimulating stronger, thicker strands, there’s one oil which has been well regarded as a promising solution for hair growth.
HAIR CARE
themanual.com

11 Foods High In Vitamin B12 to Keep You Energized

Although there are many causes of fatigue, depression, and anemia, including an inadequate intake of iron, a deficiency in vitamin B12 may also be to blame. Vitamin B12, or cobalamin, is a part of the vitamin B complex and is required for energy production in cells, brain function, and the production of DNA and proteins. While short-term deficiency can be troubling enough, particularly in terms of potentially debilitating fatigue, long-term deficiency can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system.
NUTRITION
Insider

How much alcohol you have to drink before it weakens your immune system

This article was medically reviewed by Scott Kaiser, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician and geriatrician at Providence Saint John's Health Center. Alcohol does weaken the immune system, when consumed excessively. One to two drinks a day is generally considered safe, and likely doesn't weaken the immune system significantly. You...
DRINKS
TODAY.com

Zero-sugar drinks are replacing diet soda. Are they any better for you?

Whether for weight loss or to just get healthier, IFIC’s 2021 Annual Food and Health Survey revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said they were following a prescribed diet in 2021. Yet, at the same time, there’s been a cultural shift away from restrictive dieting, and the word diet itself needs a rebrand. That’s why sodas billed as "diet" are getting overhauled or overtaken by similar (or even the same) zero-sugar soft drinks, according to reporting by CNN . But whether these drinks are any better than the diet drinks they’re replacing is debatable. Here’s how to decide if zero-sugar drinks and sugar substitutes are right for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

 https://www.firstforwomen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy