Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: How to watch El Clasico, live stream, TV channel, news for Spanish Super Cup semis

By Chronicle Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 Spanish Super Cup will be decided this week with the semifinals beginning on Wednesday as Real Madrid face Barcelona in El Clasico. The match will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the winners taking on either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club in Sunday’s final. Barca lost in the...

Real Madrid will be chasing their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but criticism continues to surround the Spanish federation's decision to stage the tournament in Saudi Arabia. Madrid scraped past Barcelona 3-2 after extra-time in Riyadh on Wednesday before Athletic sprung a surprise by coming from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday. The annual competition, which includes the top two in La Liga from the previous season, as well as the most recent Copa del Rey finalists, is being played in Saudi Arabia until 2029 as part of a deal that earns the Spanish football federation around 30 million euros ($34.2 million) a year. Amnesty International have asked that players wear purple armbands this week in protest against the treatment of women and the LGBTQ community in Saudi Arabia, a request that was ignored in the semi-final matches.
