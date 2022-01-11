ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Where’s Jenice? Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Search for Missing Girl

By Eddie Davis
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Egg Harbor Township Police have put out a call for help finding a missing township girl, Jenice Tombetta. While not much information has...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, NJ
Northfield, NJ
Crime & Safety
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Northfield Man Charged After Leaving Scene Of Fatal Crash

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill has confirmed that a Northfield man, Matthew Cademartori, 25 has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash. A collaboration between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and the Absecon Police Department has concluded that Cademartori allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian this past Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Absecon, New Jersey.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPG Talk Radio

Summit, NJ, Man Accused of Molesting Six Children at Robotics Lab

SUMMIT — A 60-year-old man who co-founded a Summit robotics lab for children has been accused of molesting six children while he instructed them. Christopher P. Marbaix was initially arrested in November 2020, at which point he had already been removed from his position at Robot Revolution, according to a statement previously issued to Patch.
SUMMIT, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy