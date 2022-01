With Covid-19 throwing a wrench into almost all organizations’ plans, it’s to no one’s surprise that a lot of the way we go about business has changed. Along with the “Great Resignation,” company leadership has faced new challenges, but none more so than retaining valuable staff. It is more important than ever that employees who have stayed on not only feel like they are capable of taking on the new responsibilities that are now expected of them, but that they are valued and respected.

