As of Friday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins have seven head coaching candidates they are known to be pursuing for interviews. The position became vacant on Monday morning, when the Dolphins announced the surprising firing of ex-coach Brian Flores. Flores had just completed back-to-back winning seasons after exceeding expectations in his first year at the helm in Miami, going 5-11 with a roster devoid of NFL-caliber talent. He went 24-25 in three seasons.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO