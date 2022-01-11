Cordae Says He Feels “Really Good” About Upcoming Album ‘From A Birds Eye View’

Cordae shared details on his upcoming album, From A Birds Eye View , as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (Jan 10.). The 24-year-old expressed great enthusiasm for the project.

“I just reached that point to where true faith is having no fear in the unknown and that’s where I’m at right now,” he shared when asked about the album. “I say all of that to say, I feel really good.”

He continued to explain the album title saying, “It means to seek things from outside of yourself. As human beings, we tend to all have main character syndrome. It’s to see things from a more zoomed-out lens.”

The album features Stevie Wonder , Nas , Freddie Gibbs , H.E.R., Lil Wayne , Eminem , Gunna , and more.

Cordae announced the release date for the album on Instagram as 2022 began, and back in May he shared the album’s title on Twitter. From A Birds Eye View comes more than two years after the release of his Grammy-nominated debut album The Lost Boy. Along with the aforementioned features, Cordae shared a list of producers, vocalists, and composers who worked on the album including Dem Jointz, MixedByAli, Taraji P Henson, Hit-Boy , Terrace Martin , and more.

As a guest on The Tonight Show, Cordae also performed two tracks from From A Birds Eye View. He took to the stage to deliver his part of the recently released single “ Sinister, ” which features Lil Wayne, and debut a song called “Chronicles,” which on the album will feature H.E.R. and Lil Durk .

From A Birds Eye View is expected to be released on Friday (Jan 14.)

Last June, the former YBN affiliate announced Hi-Level Records , which he described as “more than just a brand, record label or movement, it’s a way of life.”

View the tracklist for Cordae’s From A Birds Eye View and his performance of “Sinister” and “Chronicles” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon below.

1. Shiloh’s Intro

2. Jean Michel

3. Super

4. Momma’s Hood

5. Want From Me

6. Today (feat. Gunna)

7. Shiloh’s Interlude

8. Coach Carter

9. Sinister (feat. Lil Wayne)

10. Chronicles (feat. H.E.R. & Lil Durk)

11. Champagne Glasses (feat. Freddie Gibbs, Nas, & Stevie Wonder)

12. Westlake High

13. Parables (Remix) [feat. Eminem]

14. Gifted (feat. Roddy Ricch ) [Bonus]

