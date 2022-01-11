ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police officer shot 8 times opens eyes

By Ashley Loose / AP
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
The family of a Phoenix police officer critically wounded in an on-duty shooting nearly a month ago says he is stable, on a ventilator and recognizes those around him.

Officer Tyler Moldovan, 22, was shot eight times, including in the head, after he responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of vehicles doing donuts and speeding.

Chelsea Moldovan said Tuesday that her husband suffered “extensive neurologic injuries” during the incident and remains on a ventilator nearly a month later.

“We know that Tyler recognizes those around him and responds with facial expressions like smiling,” her message said, noting that his condition is considered stable.

"When no one thought he would, he opened his eyes," Chelsea wrote.

Police said after the Dec. 14 shooting that Moldovan’s condition was extremely critical and that he was not expected to survive, but the family's new statement said they have prayed for a miracle and “see glimpses of one every day."

Leonela Rivera
4d ago

I knew it I prayed for him and his family he would get better 🙏 Tyler you are young and strong 💪 keep fighting. will keep you in my prayers.

ny 22 girl
4d ago

Yeah!!!!! Keep getting better Tyler and you will be able to face the man who did this to you and your family. This should be news all across the United States and guess what.....it isn't 🤔 Rasict news again.

LoG2
4d ago

Stay STRONG Tyler! "God Has This"!!!!Continuing to Pray for you and your Family 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

