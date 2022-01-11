ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in East Bakersfield

By Mason Rockfellow
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in East Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

On Tuesday morning just before 6 a.m. BPD was dispatched to Kentucky Street near Brown Street for collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to the department. When officers arrived they located a woman in the roadway with with major injuries. She died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was walking outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle, according to BPD. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the department at 661-327-7111.

