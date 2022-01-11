ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New York Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 with 'minor' symptoms

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEVUi_0diontNY00

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that he tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, adding to a growing list of lawmakers who have recently contracted the virus amid the winter omicron surge.

Maloney announced his positive result on Twitter and said he was experiencing "minor cold-like symptoms" as he isolates at home.

He added he was "grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted," which he said was protecting him from "more severe illness."

Maloney thanked health care workers for working through the pandemic and urged members of the public to "go get your vaccine and booster if you have not yet."

Maloney's announcement comes after Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Sean Casten (D-Ill.) and Young Kim (R-Calif.) announced they tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

On Capitol Hill, Democrats are restoring social distancing protocols for floor votes and urging lawmakers to use K95 or N95 masks, which offer more protection than cloth masks.

The United States on Tuesday set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with about 146,000 people in the hospital with the virus, according to Department of Health and Human Services data.

That figure surpasses the previous peak of about 142,000 people set in January 2021 during a major winter surge before vaccines were widely available.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS News

Novak Djokovic faces deportation as start of Australian Open approaches

Lawyers for Novak Djokovic presented their case to a panel of three judges on Sunday, hoping the tennis star will be allowed to stay in Australia and compete in the first major tournament of the year. Djokovic's visa was revoked over not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Roxana Saberi has the latest.
TENNIS
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Casten
Person
Young Kim
Person
Sean Patrick Maloney
The Hill

The Hill

447K+
Followers
53K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy