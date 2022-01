One male hostage was released Saturday evening, following an hours-long hostage situation that began in the morning at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. According to a statement from the Colleyville Police Department, the victim was released uninjured shortly after 5 p.m. local time and did not require medical attention. Police said that he would be reunited with his family as soon as possible.

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO