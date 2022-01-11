ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Police: 14-year-old Meriden boy fired multiple shots at vehicle in ‘targeted’ incident

By Jenn Brink
 4 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old boy from Meriden faces charges after he allegedly fired multiple shots in a “targeted” incident in Hamden last May.

Police arrested and charged the teen on Jan. 11 with three counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Hamden Police responded to a report of shots fired near Woodin Street and Pine Rock Avenue on May 27, 2021. Officers found two vehicles that were in a collision at the intersection. One of the vehicles was struck multiple times by gunfire as it was fleeing from a third vehicle that was chasing after them, police said.

People in the vehicle that was struck by gunfire were “specifically targeted,” police said. No one was hit during the shooting.

Police said a gun was later recovered during the investigation.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on Jan. 19.

