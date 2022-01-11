ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Your Diabetes Can Mask Heart Disease or a Heart Attack

clevelandclinic.org
 6 days ago

It's always a good idea to listen to your body when it comes to...

health.clevelandclinic.org

EatingWell

The #1 Fat to Lower Your Risk for Heart Disease, According to New Research

A new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that consuming more than a half tablespoon of olive oil each day was associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, cancer mortality, neurodegenerative disease mortality and respiratory disease mortality. Researchers also found that replacing about 10 grams of margarine, butter, mayonnaise or dairy fat with the equivalent amount of olive oil each day was also associated with lower risk of overall mortality.
NUTRITION
WTAX

Study: Grapes may reduce your risk of heart attack

We all know eating fruits and vegetables is healthy, and a new study shows eating grapes is particularly good for you. University of California researchers say it seems grapes are especially helpful when it comes to lowering cholesterol and consuming them may reduce your risk of heart attack. Researchers looked at people who ate about 40 grapes (two servings) per day, and didn’t eat much other fiber or plant chemicals, and found that within just four weeks, their increased grape consumption resulted in notable health boosts. Besides the above, the participants also experienced an increase of diversity in their microbiome, which is essential for promoting strong health. Grapes also produce antioxidants and can reduce inflammation in the body. Lead study author Professor Zhaoping Li says, “This study deepens our knowledge and expands the range of health benefits for grapes, even as the study reinforces the heart health benefits of grapes with lowered cholesterol.”
NUTRITION
#Heart Health
The Beacon Newspapers

Studying a drug to prevent heart attacks

Heart disease is the number-one cause of death in America, accounting for 1 in 4 deaths in a normal year. According to the CDC, before the pandemic about 659,000 Americans died from heart disease each year. Many of us know someone who has had a heart attack or takes medication...
BETHESDA, MD
midtownnephrology.com

7 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Factors For Heart Disease Without Medication

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. About 659,000 people die from heart disease in the US each year. Now, there are some risk factors you may have for heart disease that you cannot change. You may have been born with them and that's it. But there are many risk factors that are actually modifiable, meaning that you can change them. One person dies from heart disease every 36 seconds, which means, we just lost one. So don't you want to know how to reduce your risk factors for heart disease without medication? Keep reading.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Scientist

Doctors and Researchers Probe How COVID-19 Attacks the Heart

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, alarming reports suggested that COVID-19 was more than just a severe respiratory disease. Clinicians quickly learned that the disease could have a dire impact on cardiovascular health and sometimes seemed to attack the heart directly. Over the following months, hypotheses and speculation gave way to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

This At-Home ‘Stair Test’ Can Tell You How Healthy Your Heart Is

With heart disease being the leading cause of death worldwide, it’s no wonder that cardiac health is at the top of the list of our health concerns. So many factors go into determining our heart health, and there are a number of ways to keep track of how healthy our hearts actually are. Of course, we know that tracking our cholesterol levels is one way, but a recent study has suggested another way that we can test our heart health right at home — a stair test.
HEALTH
WRAL

Pig heart transplanted into man with terminal heart disease

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Pig heart transplanted into man with terminal heart disease. Health experts said a transplant performed on Monday showed a heart from a genetically modified animal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

Don't Snow Shovel Your Way to a Heart Attack

SUNDAY, Jan. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Shoveling snow may trigger a heart attack if you're not careful, especially if you already have risk factors, an expert warns. The combination of shoveling and cold weather can cause your arteries to spasm and constrict, explained Dr. Sam Kazziha, chief of cardiovascular services at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Detroit.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
osu.edu

Joseph chairs AHA statement finding few with diabetes reduce heart disease risk

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new scientific statement issued today by the American Heart Association finds that less than 1 in 5 adults with Type 2 diabetes in the United States are meeting targets to reduce heart disease risk. However, available therapies can help when combined with new approaches that address social determinants of health and other barriers to care.
COLUMBUS, OH
verywellhealth.com

The Link Between Inflammation and Heart Disease

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a serious condition caused by the buildup of cholesterol plaques in blood vessels (atherosclerosis), which lead to stroke, heart attack, and peripheral artery disease. Some well-known risk factors of CVD include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking. But it's recently become understood that inflammation plays...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Less than 20% of diabetes patients managing heart disease risk

Fewer than 1 in 5 adults with Type 2 diabetes in the U.S. are successfully managing their heart disease risk, according to a scientific statement published Jan. 10 in the American Heart Association's Circulation journal. "In the United States, less than 1 in 5 adults with [Type 2 diabetes] not...
COLUMBUS, OH
FIRST For Women

Brewing Your Coffee Like This Could Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke

As an avid coffee drinker, I usually float between sipping espresso and drip coffee to get my daily caffeine fix. While this is just a personal preference flavor-wise, it turns out these two styles of brew have differing health effects. New research suggests that drinking unfiltered coffee such as espresso and French press comes with long-term health risks like an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
DRINKS
CBS Pittsburgh

Staying Safe, Spotting Symptoms Of A Heart Attack While Shoveling Snow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Pittsburgh region wakes up blanketed with heavy snow, emergency departments at local hospitals are bracing for potential heart attack victims. Doctors say the heavier the snow, the higher risk of heart problems. Emergency department officials say the correlation between snow and heart attacks is very real. The health problems individuals suffer while shoveling and clearing snow affect both men and women, and age doesn’t matter. “we actually see this frequently in the younger population as well, because you know again, it’s lack of physical activity,” said. AHN’s Dr. Matthew Poremba. Dr. Poremba says denial of health problems is a major...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MedPage Today

AHA: Few Americans With Diabetes Meet Heart Targets

Less than 20% of American adults with type 2 diabetes are meeting targets to reduce their risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a new scientific statement released by the American Heart Association (AHA). This includes missing the mark on targets for HbA1c levels, blood pressure and LDL cholesterol, as...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

