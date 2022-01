For almost a year, Andrew Garfield convincingly withheld from all of us his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His skill in dodging this question alone was masterful, but he recently revealed another important gift he gave the epic crossover movie. In a Jan. 6 interview with Variety, it was revealed that Andrew Garfield improvised a Spider-Man: No Way Home line, and it will have fans crying all over again. The 38-year-old explained he came up with the “I love you guys” line on the spot during filming, which appears in the third act of the film as all three Spideys work together to battle it out with their nemeses.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO