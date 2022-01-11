Wichita auto thefts increased by more than 300 vehicles from 2020 to 2021

Wichita Police is advising drivers not to leave their vehicles running unattended whether warming up in the cold or briefly entering a store.

KAKE News is reporting it is not only unlawful, but it also increases the likelihood of the vehicle being stolen, according to police.

Many times, a burglar will simply use the vehicle to travel to their next destination and then abandon it. Not only may this cause harm to the vehicle, but it also takes time away from the automobile owner as he or she wonders what went wrong.

Auto thefts were reported by the Wichita Police Department in 2020 and 2021. Note that they are not broken down by whether or not the vehicle was stolen while it was being warmed up.