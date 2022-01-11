62-year-old Garysburg man still missing; Jeep found on I-64 in Rocky Mount on Dec. 31
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The sheriff’s office in Northampton County, North Carolina, needs help to find a 62-year-old man who’s been missing since December 30.
Elmo Harrison Jr. left his home in Garysburg on that day driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was found the next day disabled on the side of I-64 in Rocky Mount.
He’s described as slender, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket with a Korean War patch.
Anyone with information that might help authorities is asked to contact the Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office at 252-534-2611.
