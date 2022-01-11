ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, NC

62-year-old Garysburg man still missing; Jeep found on I-64 in Rocky Mount on Dec. 31

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Kfix_0diokquQ00

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The sheriff’s office in Northampton County, North Carolina, needs help to find a 62-year-old man who’s been missing since December 30.

Elmo Harrison Jr. left his home in Garysburg on that day driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was found the next day disabled on the side of I-64 in Rocky Mount.

He’s described as slender, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket with a Korean War patch.

Anyone with information that might help authorities is asked to contact the Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office at 252-534-2611.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Northampton County, NC
Garysburg, NC
Crime & Safety
Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Garysburg, NC
Northampton County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Mount, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 64#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Korean#The Northampton Co#Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy