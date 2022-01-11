ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix buys Denny’s restaurant in Hollywood

By Isabella Farr
therealdeal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has bought a Denny’s restaurant from the latter’s parent company for $25 million, records show. Located at 1522 Van Ness Avenue, the property is a triangular block on Sunset Boulevard, alongside the Hollywood Freeway. It’s also across the street from Sunset Bronson Studios, Hudson Pacific Properties’...

