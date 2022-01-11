ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Laura Donnelly Cast In Marvel’s Halloween Special For Disney+

SuperHeroHype
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Donnelly Cast In Marvel’s Halloween Special For Disney+. Back in November, Gael Garcia Bernal signed on to headline Marvel’s upcoming Halloween special on Disney+. Now, Bernal finally has a co-star. Deadline is reporting that Laura Donnelly will also star in the Halloween special. Bernal is rumored...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It's been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren't in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer's library that's already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gael Garcia Bernal
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Mahershala Ali
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Hbo#Outlander#Britannia#Amazon Com
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It's the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix's Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you'd expect to see, namely the recently released Don't Look Up, but there's also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What's on Netflix.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp ‘Overblown,’ Says He Turned Down ‘Pirates’ and ‘Game of Thrones’

“Succession” star Brian Cox’s long-awaited memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” is finally hitting shelves on January 18, and if the latest excerpt in Esquire is any indication, this will be a juicy tome. While fans were already treated to pieces of Cox’s brutally honest book back in the fall, a new selection reveals even more Hollywood screed — and why he turned down high-profile projects like “Game of Thrones” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. (Via Variety.) “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Online on Disney+ This Week

  Marvel’s cinematic universe is ever-expanding, and Eternals is the latest ensemble superhero film to land on Disney+ this month. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, the movie hit theaters in November — and MCU megafans who want to be part of the ongoing conversation surrounding the project can finally stream the film at home on Disney+ starting Wednesday, Jan. 12. Based on the 19-issue series of the same name by Jack Kirby (co-creator of the Avengers, Captain America and the X-Men), the MCU movie follows a group of immortal beings as they battle to save Earth from Deviants. The plot thickens when...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Tom Cruise as Iron Man Might Be Happening

Tom Cruise was reportedly the original choice to play Iron Man in the MCU. Robert Downey Jr. is the definitive live-action version of Iron Man, there's no debate on that but things almost turned out differently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before it was even established. Some of you may not know about this interesting bit of trivia but RDJ was never Marvel Studios' first choice to play the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist in the successful franchise.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

“Rotten” Johnny Depp Film Returns From the Dead After Netflix Resurgence

Typically, Johnny Depp films are beloved by many. From Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) to Alice in Wonderland (2010), to Edward Sissorhands (1990), and more, Depp is known to create fantastic films with incredible acting. There is one Depp film, however, that never received the same love that many others...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Leslie Grace Shares the First Look At Her Batgirl Costume

Leslie Grace Shares the First Look At Her Batgirl Costume. HBO Max’s Batgirl movie recently began filming with Leslie Grace in the title role as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. And while Grace has been spotted on set wearing a GCPD T-shirt, there hasn’t been a good look at her in costume…until now. Grace has shared the first photo of herself in the Batgirl costume, and it definitely shows its comic book influence.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

the cinecomic Marvel from January 12 on Disney +

Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals is among the most ambitious chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The choral cinecomic whose cast they are part of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington (to name a few) will join the Disney + catalog on January 12, 2022.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy