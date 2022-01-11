ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Angelou is the First Black Woman to Appear on a Quarter

By micahdixon
 4 days ago

Well this is something to be in Awe of, the first black woman to be featured on a Quarter is the legendary poet, and activist Maya Angelou. Just yesterday the quarters started rollin out featuring Angelou, she is apart of the American Women Quarters Program, that will feature prominent women in American History.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFHt5_0diojJBa00
Source: TIM SLOAN / Getty

I cant wait to see who else is featured on the quarters that are dropping until 2025. The Quarter with Maya Angelou was released yesterday, I haven’t come across one yet but I think its one that I wont spend.

Meanwhile we are still waiting for Harriet Tubman to be on the $20 dollar bill. Now that will be history, lets change the face of this country, literally!

Who do you think should be featured on a Quarter?

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

