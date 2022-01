Additional art and antiques from the estate of the late former oilman Edwin L. Cox will be sold by Chicago-based Hindman Auctions during the next few months. Cox, for whom SMU’s business school is named, died last year at 99. In addition to his storied career, the businessman was also known for his extensive collection of Impressionist art and other antiques and decorative items. Christie’s last year offered Cox’s art collection in a more than $332 million sale.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO