LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears is speaking out against her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, saying that her sister wants to sell her new book at her own expense. Jamie recently sat down for an interview on Good Morning America where she voiced "her side of things" in response to Britney's court conservatorship that controlled her life, money and affairs for nearly 14 years. In the interview, Jamie said, "I didn't understand what was happening… I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby." During the interview, Jamie also promoted her new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," which comes out Jan. 18.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO