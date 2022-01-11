ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Angelou Becomes the First Black Woman on a Quarter

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the U.S. Mint’s “American Women Quarters Program.”. There is a new quarter featuring the seminal poet and activist Maya Angelou. The coins are part of the U.S. Mint‘s “American Women Quarters Program” which started shipping out to banks yesterday, showcasing a number of influential American...

