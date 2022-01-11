Road Rage Shooting On Turnpike Lands Two In Hospital; Suspect On The Loose

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a Miami Gardens murder last fall. On October 2nd, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 4600 block of NW 185th Street and found 26-year-old Royal Poetical Starz, who had been shot multiple times, dead in the street. A man wearing an orange t-shirt or hoodie and dark color pants was seen fleeing the scene on foot southbound on Northwest 47th Avenue, from Northwest 185th Street, according to police. Investigators said using information from the community and other leads developed during the investigation, they were able to identify Duvon Russell Jr., 28, as their suspect. On Friday, December 31, Russell Jr. was taken into custody by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated charges. Russell will be extradited to Miami-Dade where he’ll be charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO