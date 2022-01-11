ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Road Rage Shooting On Turnpike Lands Two In Hospital; Suspect On The Loose

Cover picture for the articleNORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A shooting on the Florida Turnpike that left two people hurt is being called a road rage incident. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident took place shortly before 1:00 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange...

