ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenino, WA

Olympia Nonprofit Holds Pet Supply Drops in Tenino and Rochester

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0UFV_0diogqTu00
Vice President Hillary Joseph and President Lynn Lee of Concern For Animals stands outside the Ace Hardware in Tenino distributing pet food and clothing to those in need with flood assistance while accepting donations Sunday afternoon.

Pet owners affected by the flooding in Lewis and South Thurston counties were invited to pick up food and supplies in Tenino and Rochester between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The supply drops are organized by Concern for Animals, an Olympia-based nonprofit that runs a pet food bank and veterinary cost assistance program to help animals in need.

“Many members of our community have been evacuated from their homes and did not have time to adequately prepare with their pets,” said Outreach and Development Coordinator Celia Hyde.

The supply drops were located at Tenino Ace Hardware/Tenino Market Fresh and Rochester True Value Hardware and Lumber on Sunday and more supply drops will likely be organized in the coming weeks, Hyde said.

“We may also be able to provide supplies for animal rescues, large animals/farm animals, and help with obtaining veterinary assistance for animals injured during the flooding,” stated the nonprofit’s news release.

The group is planning another emergency pet supply station for Wednesday.

It will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lincoln Creek Lumber Ace Hardware at 1621 Harrison Ave., Centralia. Learn more here: https://www.facebook.com/events/340771001206722

The organization is currently coordinating supplies for around 40 horses and may be able to help more rescues and farm animal owners.

If you operate a rescue, have large animals or farm animals or need veterinary assistance and have been impacted by flooding, contact Concern For Animals for further assistance at 360-456-8176 or visit www.concernforanimals.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Details emerge about suspected gunman in Texas synagogue hostage standoff

More details are emerging Monday about the suspected gunman responsible for the Texas synagogue hostage standoff on Saturday. The suspect, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was killed after the FBI breached Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, following an 11-hour standoff. The four people taken hostage all emerged unharmed. A law...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Olympia, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
City
Rochester, WA
Olympia, WA
Lifestyle
City
Olympia, WA
City
Tenino, WA
City
Lincoln, WA
Lewis County, WA
Lifestyle
Lewis County, WA
Society
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Centralia, WA
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
NBC News

North Korea says it fired tactical guided missiles in latest test

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired tactical guided missiles on Monday, state media KCNA said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of recent tests that highlighted its evolving missile programs amid stalled denuclearization talks. The missile test was the North’s fourth in 2022, with two previous launches...
MILITARY
NBC News

Senate nears filibuster clash over voting rights as Democrats brace for failure

WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic leaders are determined to force a showdown over voting rights on the floor, even if it ends in failure for the cause. The debate could kick off as early as Tuesday, with Democrats using a loophole in the 60-vote rule to begin considering the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. But there is no such loophole to end debate and proceed to a final vote unless Democrats change the rules.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Animals#Charity#Concern For Animals#Outreach And Development
CBS News

Djokovic, deported from Australia, heads home to Serbia as Australian Open begins

Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia Monday after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the world's top-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title. An Emirates plane carrying him from Australia landed in Dubai early Monday and Djokovic was later seen on...
TENNIS
The Hill

Beijing eyes international mail in probe of first omicron case

Health officials in Beijing say that the city's first case of the omicron variant may have come from international mail. Beijing announced the case had been detected on Saturday after the infected patient took a voluntary test. Officials have since sealed off the patient's residential compound and begun contact tracing, according to The Wall Street Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
227
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy