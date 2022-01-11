Olympia Nonprofit Holds Pet Supply Drops in Tenino and Rochester

Vice President Hillary Joseph and President Lynn Lee of Concern For Animals stands outside the Ace Hardware in Tenino distributing pet food and clothing to those in need with flood assistance while accepting donations Sunday afternoon.

Pet owners affected by the flooding in Lewis and South Thurston counties were invited to pick up food and supplies in Tenino and Rochester between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The supply drops are organized by Concern for Animals, an Olympia-based nonprofit that runs a pet food bank and veterinary cost assistance program to help animals in need.

“Many members of our community have been evacuated from their homes and did not have time to adequately prepare with their pets,” said Outreach and Development Coordinator Celia Hyde.

The supply drops were located at Tenino Ace Hardware/Tenino Market Fresh and Rochester True Value Hardware and Lumber on Sunday and more supply drops will likely be organized in the coming weeks, Hyde said.

“We may also be able to provide supplies for animal rescues, large animals/farm animals, and help with obtaining veterinary assistance for animals injured during the flooding,” stated the nonprofit’s news release.

The group is planning another emergency pet supply station for Wednesday.

It will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lincoln Creek Lumber Ace Hardware at 1621 Harrison Ave., Centralia. Learn more here: https://www.facebook.com/events/340771001206722

The organization is currently coordinating supplies for around 40 horses and may be able to help more rescues and farm animal owners.

If you operate a rescue, have large animals or farm animals or need veterinary assistance and have been impacted by flooding, contact Concern For Animals for further assistance at 360-456-8176 or visit www.concernforanimals.org