ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

‘It’s Touching’: Volunteers Help Lewis County Gospel Mission After Flood Ravages Chehalis Building

By Emily Fitzgerald /emily@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDZ2b_0diogn4x00
Josh Metcalf opens lids to cleaning kits from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as staff and volunteers work to clear debris at Lewis County Gospel Mission on Monday, after flood waters left the building closed.

“Oh, Jesus,“ exclaimed a guest as he walked into the Lewis County Gospel Mission on Monday and saw the carnage: sopping food and clothing scattered across the wet floors, overturned shelves and trash cans and a watermark 3 feet up the walls showing just how much flood water got into the building in Chehalis on Friday.

As wrecked as the inside of the mission looked Monday morning, Director Tricia Ziese said it's already come a long way from the condition it was in when she walked through on Saturday to survey the initial damage.

The video she took of herself wading through a foot of floodwater inside the building to showcase the damage had roughly 6.9 thousand views on Facebook as of Monday morning.

“It’s kind of overwhelming,” she said of the damage.

Between the flood water itself and the fact that staff had to cut power to the fridges and freezers, the mission, a nonprofit that serves the homeless community and others in need in Chehalis, lost 90% of its food to the flood, Ziese said. Most of its clothing supply was soaked through as well.

A small work crew was able to get into the building on Sunday to start cleanup in preparation for the large group of volunteers that were coming to help on Monday.

Monday morning found the building packed full of volunteers eager to do what they could to help Lewis County Gospel Mission.

“I’m just touched. A lot of people here at the work party are not our regular people, they’re just people in the community,” said Ziese. “It’s just touching. People are so wonderful.”

Joyce Munroe, a regular weekend volunteer at the mission, said she started working on organizing cleanup as soon as she saw a picture of the flooded building on Friday.

“It’s just so wonderful that so many people are here helping. That’s what it's all about,” she said.

Volunteers were divided into groups tasked with going through different parts of the building and salvaging what food, clothing and supplies they could and tossing the rest.

“What we’re trying to do is salvage what we can,” said Ziese.

In an effort to save some clothes, blankets and sleeping bags, the mission is asking community members to pick up bags, wash the contents at a laundromat and return them to the mission. Once the building is emptied, it’ll be ventilated, deep-cleaned and sanitized, and much of the dry wall will be replaced, said Ziese.

While the Salvation Army and Gather Church in Centralia have stepped up to try and fill the gap in homeless services left by the loss of the mission’s building, both of those organizations are based in Centralia, which, for the mission’s regulars, is not an easy trek to make.

“There’s nowhere in Chehalis where they can get services,” said Ziese.

Many of those who need services in Chehalis are still coming to the building.

“It’s a need that I don’t think a lot of people realize (is here) in the community,” said Munroe.

And even though the building isn’t functional, mission staff and volunteers are still doing what they can to serve Chehalis’ homeless community.

Volunteers have been cooking meals in their own homes, which were then delivered to the mission’s regulars; but just when it seemed like that system would work until they could come up with a better solution, the van they were using to deliver meals broke down.

“We’re still trying to figure it out,” said Ziese.

One option they’re pursuing is trying to get a portable kitchen unit on site, she said.

The good news is that the mission knows where all of their regulars are, so staff can keep tabs on them until the building is up and running again.

Community members interested in helping with recovery efforts moving forward are asked to keep an eye on the mission’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LewisCountyGospelMission.

“That’s our easiest outreach because we lost everything in the office,” said Ziese.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Details emerge about suspected gunman in Texas synagogue hostage standoff

More details are emerging Monday about the suspected gunman responsible for the Texas synagogue hostage standoff on Saturday. The suspect, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was killed after the FBI breached Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, following an 11-hour standoff. The four people taken hostage all emerged unharmed. A law...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Society
Chehalis, WA
Society
City
Chehalis, WA
Lewis County, WA
Society
Centralia, WA
Society
City
Centralia, WA
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
NBC News

North Korea says it fired tactical guided missiles in latest test

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired tactical guided missiles on Monday, state media KCNA said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of recent tests that highlighted its evolving missile programs amid stalled denuclearization talks. The missile test was the North’s fourth in 2022, with two previous launches...
MILITARY
NBC News

Senate nears filibuster clash over voting rights as Democrats brace for failure

WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic leaders are determined to force a showdown over voting rights on the floor, even if it ends in failure for the cause. The debate could kick off as early as Tuesday, with Democrats using a loophole in the 60-vote rule to begin considering the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. But there is no such loophole to end debate and proceed to a final vote unless Democrats change the rules.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
CBS News

Djokovic, deported from Australia, heads home to Serbia as Australian Open begins

Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia Monday after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the world's top-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title. An Emirates plane carrying him from Australia landed in Dubai early Monday and Djokovic was later seen on...
TENNIS
The Hill

Beijing eyes international mail in probe of first omicron case

Health officials in Beijing say that the city's first case of the omicron variant may have come from international mail. Beijing announced the case had been detected on Saturday after the infected patient took a voluntary test. Officials have since sealed off the patient's residential compound and begun contact tracing, according to The Wall Street Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
227
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy