Video Games

GTA Online: Short Trip Mission 1 - Seed Capital

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Theft Auto Online offers all-new co-op missions where players can take control of Franklin and...

www.ign.com

altchar.com

GTA Online: How to unlock Paige Harris and Avi Schwartzman for Casino Heist

GTA Online players have numerous ways of increasing their wealth and while Cayo Perico is the most profitable one, some fans would rather do other activities, like the casino heist. In order to pilfer Diamond's riches, you will need a good hacker to provide you with enough time to clear out the vault without dying in a haze of poisonous gas.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

GTA Online Adds Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, Triple Rewards, & More

Rockstar Games is back at it, as they just revealed this week’s brand new GTA Online update. This time around, players can get their hands on a brand new car, huge bonuses, and plenty of great discounts. In addition to all of these goodies, this week brings Double Rewards...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Special GTA Online car makes Cayo Perico heist setups much easier

Cayo Perico remains GTA Online’s highest-earning heist to date and this special car makes completing the setup for the job much easier than just gunning it in with your daily driver. The Plasma Cutter prep mission is a key part of the Cayo Perico experience. This pre-heist adventure sees...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA Online Weekly Update: Double Rewards For Nightlife Leak and Specialist+ Security Contracts

Rockstar is kicking off the new year in GTA Online with double rewards from Nightlife Leak Finale and Specialist+ Security Contracts, as well as offering other discounts. Nightlife Leak Finale is part of The Contract DLC. In the mission, players will attempt to get back Dr. Dre's stolen music during a party. Specialist+ Security contracts are the third tier of Security Contract missions and pay out the most. Players can access Security Contract missions through the Agency computer.
VIDEO GAMES
#Gta#Grand Theft Auto Online#Record A Studios#Gtav#Seed Capital
dexerto.com

Clever GTA Online TikTok reveals the best way to farm cash

This clever cash-collecting method from TikTok shows how players that have made some progress on The Contract can pad their bank accounts by taking advantage of a new kind of mission. There are plenty of options to up your cash flow in GTA Online but many of the game’s highest-earning...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Does Chop die in GTA Online?

Does Chop die in GTA Online is a question a lot of players have been asking recently, and it's an understandable concern given how beloved the canine companion is. The GTA Online The Contract update sees the return of Franklin Clinton and Chop after a number of years away from the scene, and this means both he and his dog have got considerably older since we last saw them. Their arrival in GTA Online is a welcome one, but it does also raise worries about what will happen to our favorite Rottweiler, so if you need to know whether Chop dies in GTA Online then read on.
PETS
trueachievements.com

GTA Online Crimewatch: What's new in Los Santos? (January 8th)

GTA Online is tearing into the new year in style, offering up luxury cars for the wealthiest criminals around town, free clothing for... well, everyone, additional rewards for missions, and of course, plenty of discounts on in-game items. Lay down your gun and peruse this week's selection of goodies... What’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

GTA Online: How to Pay the Mechanic

Every day in GTA Online, you’ll have to pay your mechanic $50. Failure to do so will result in them not coming to fix your car, not answering your calls at all. This can be pretty problematic if you make a habit of totaling your favorite car by pulling off — or attempting to — death-defying jumps and stunts. In this guide, we’ll be explaining how to pay the mechanic in GTA Online so he can start repairing your wrecks again.
VIDEO GAMES
Technology
Video Games
Grand Theft Auto
attackofthefanboy.com

GTA Online January 6 Update: Prize Ride, Podium Vehicle, Discounts, and More

The January 6, 2022 update is has arrived for GTA Online, and here’s everything you can expect to see in Grand Theft Auto this week. As always, there’s a new set of discounts, bonus offers, and prize vehicles on offer for Grand Theft Auto Online players this week, but there are a few additional things tossed in this time as well. Players can claim a powerful new weapon for free from Ammu-Nation and purchase a brand new vehicle based on the Porsche 911 (for a hefty fee). Here’s everything new in GTA Online for the week of January 6, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

A New Year Means New Bonuses and Rides in GTA Online

2022 means new bonuses, a new car, and more in GTA Online. Here are the details. The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is the newest ride available in GTA Online. You can find it available for purchase over at Legendary Motorsport. Several modes make their return this month including Every Bullet...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

GTA Online was going to have a contract to protect Simeon's assets

GTA Online has had many callbacks with The Contract update, warming the hearts of longtime fans who got their dose of nostalgia. Franklin, one of the three GTA V protagonists, became the player's partner as they opened up an agency that deals with the problems of celebrities and he brought an avalanche of nostalgic mementos with him.
VIDEO GAMES

