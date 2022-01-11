GTA Online: Short Trip Mission 1 - Seed Capital

Does Chop die in GTA Online is a question a lot of players have been asking recently, and it's an understandable concern given how beloved the canine companion is. The GTA Online The Contract update sees the return of Franklin Clinton and Chop after a number of years away from the scene, and this means both he and his dog have got considerably older since we last saw them. Their arrival in GTA Online is a welcome one, but it does also raise worries about what will happen to our favorite Rottweiler, so if you need to know whether Chop dies in GTA Online then read on.

