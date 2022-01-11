ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia Woman Receives Award for Study of Brain Disorders

By The Chronicle staff
 7 days ago
Lindsay Schwarz, a neuroscientist who grew up in Centralia, has been awarded a 2022 McKnight Award for her study of brain disorders. Her project is one of four chosen by the McKnight Endowment Fund for 2022 to receive $300,000.

According to a news release from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where Schwarz is employed, the award is meant to “encourage collaboration between basic and clinical neuroscience to translate laboratory discoveries about the brain and nervous system into diagnoses and therapies to improve human health.”

Schwarz aims to identify through her research which breathing-related neurons are selectively activated by physiological and cognitive cues and map the brain regions where they connect.

“I'm thrilled and humbled to receive this award from the McKnight Foundation, which will fund a new three-year project in the lab to explore brain circuits that connect breathing and mental state,” Schwarz said. “My hope is that our experiments might help identify how the brain can positively influence respiration to alleviate stress, and conversely, how altered breathing can promote anxiety-related disorders. This is something that I've wanted to work on for a while, and represents a new research direction for the lab, so it means a lot to me that the McKnight Foundation is as excited about this research as I am.”

After joining the St. Jude faculty in 2017, Schwarz now oversees her own lab in the Neural Circuits and Behavior division, where she works to understand neurons, behavior and brain diseases and disorders.

“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to select some of the nation’s leading neuroscientists and to support their trailblazing research,” said Ming Guo, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the award committee. “This year’s awardees are conducting research into disease and conditions that affect millions of patients. Their work focuses on breathing problems and brain circuit, drug addiction, the gut-brain interactions underlying anorexia, and hedonic eating behavior and obesity. By understanding the neurobiology of diseases, we open the door to new ways to prevent and treat these brain disorders.”

The awards are inspired by the interests of William L. McKnight, who founded the McKnight Foundation in 1953 and wanted to support research on brain disease. His daughter, Virginia McKnight Binger, and the McKnight Foundation board established the McKnight neuroscience program in his honor in 1977, according to the release.

Read Schwarz’s bio at https://www.stjude.org/directory/s/lindsay-schwarz.html.

