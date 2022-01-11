Warriors Pick Up First League Victory in Shelton

Rochester coach Davina Serdahl talks with her team during a timeout in a road game against Shelton on Jan. 10.

WARRIORS 45, HIGHCLIMBERS 31

Rochester 14 20 5 6 — 45

Shelton 10 14 4 3— 31

Scoring

Rochester: Knutson 3, Haury 2, Castro 6, Angwood 3, Stull 10, Andree Cordell 15, Winter 3, Sand 3, Rhodeheaver

Shelton: Munro 12

Rochester sophomore Mandy Andree Cordell scored a game-high 15 points and the Warriors cruised to a 45-31 road victory over Shelton on Monday to pick up their first league victory of the season.

“I was pleased with our defense, which led to offensive points,” Rochester coach Davina Serdahl said. “Mandy had a good offensive game. For not having played for a while, I was pleased with how everyone came out and played.

Andree Cordell added a game-high seven steals, while junior Roisin Stull contributed 10 points, Sofie Sand tallied a team-high eight rebounds to go with three points and Delany Winter hauled in six rebounds and scored three points.

“Roisin played a solid game,” Serdahl said. “She was aggressive on the boards and on defense.”

The Warriors overcame a poor shooting night of 17 for 29 (25%), including 10 of 20 from the charity stripe.

Shelton was led by Gabi Munro’s 12 points.

Rochester (3-6, 1-4 EvCo) hosts league foe W.F. West on Wednesday.