Josh McDaniels answers question about being head coach again like he has in past

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

Josh McDaniels' name has been mentioned for the last several years when it comes to head-coaching jobs around the league.

And although he hasn't reportedly been requested for any interviews yet, his name is still being brought up.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the Patriots offensive coordinator was asked if he's heard from any teams and if he still wants to be a head coach again?

“I know nothing about that, and the same as I’ve said in the past, if that’s in the cards for me, great," McDaniels said. "But, I am totally focused and immersed in the preparation for the Buffalo Bills.”

McDaniels was also asked about balancing head-coaching interviews and preparing for postseason games.

"I wouldn't be able to speak for everybody else," he said. "I can speak for myself in terms of what I've done. To me, the only thing that I've ever done is focus on the team that we're getting ready to play. My father taught me well to focus on where my feet are, and that's where my feet are at. To me, that whole situation kind of takes care of itself depending on what the team is and what they're looking for. They could look for some big presentation from you or a bunch of big lists or what have you. I've kind of just focused on myself and being who I am and not trying to do anything outside of who I am or what I know to impress anybody, figuring that if that's going to be the way it'll work out, then it'll work out. The time of the year is always different. It's not an easy situation for anybody involved in those things. But I think the best thing you could do if you're involved in a playoff team like we are is put 100 percent of your energy and effort into getting ready for the team you're getting ready to play, and whatever happens outside of that, the good Lord will take care of that."

The Patriots will take on the Bills Saturday night in Buffalo.

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

