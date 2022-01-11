ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin family’s Christmas display raises $80K for Make-A-Wish foundation

By Kelsey Thompson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ahHP_0diogKg000

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Austin resident Jordan Maywald was a kid, his annual holiday tradition was stringing up Christmas lights with his dad. That tradition has continued into his 20s — give or take a few extra lights and 15,000 visitors.

For seven years, the Maywald family has hosted its annual Maywald Christmas Light Display , located at 10505 Twilight Vista in Austin. The walk-through holiday event’s proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

POPULAR NOW: Here’s what you need in a weather preparedness kit

This year, the Maywalds welcomed more than 15,000 visitors to their holiday display, raising more than $80,000 to fund 10 wishes. To date, the display has raised nearly $200,000 and granted 27 wishes.

“Nobody used to come out here. We’d always be like, ‘oh, is that a car coming to see our Christmas display?'” he said, smiling. “And now it’s like, the cars won’t stop coming.”

Each year, Jordan looks to up the ante of the display, scouring Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist for unique and interesting finds. This year’s newest staple? A 17-foot-tall fiberglass Santa Claus.

“You don’t see that really anywhere else, and who puts that in their front yard?” he said. “But we do because we just love Christmas so much.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZUf7_0diogKg000
    For seven years, the Maywelds have hosted their annual Maywald Christ Light Display, with proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Courtesy: Jordan Mayweld)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhI4j_0diogKg000
    For seven years, the Maywelds have hosted their annual Maywald Christ Light Display, with proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Courtesy: Jordan Mayweld)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nNMh_0diogKg000
    For seven years, the Maywelds have hosted their annual Maywald Christ Light Display, with proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Courtesy: Jordan Mayweld)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7lPe_0diogKg000
    For seven years, the Maywelds have hosted their annual Maywald Christ Light Display, with proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Courtesy: Jordan Mayweld)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQYOW_0diogKg000
    For seven years, the Maywelds have hosted their annual Maywald Christ Light Display, with proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Courtesy: Jordan Mayweld)

Traditionally, the Maywalds have set a goal of $50,000 in funds raised for each season. This year, they superseded that by more than $30,000.

The Maywalds chose Make-A-Wish as its charitable beneficiary because of the ability to meet the children receiving the wishes. Those wishes have ranged from a young boy visiting Disney World with his family, to sending a girl to New York to shadow a photographer whose work she admired.

Design work underway for Bergstrom Spur, trail would transform abandoned railroad track

The wish that sticks out in Jordan’s mind though is one of a young girl who dreamed of having a scavenger hunt through the Maywald’s Christmas lights display. The Maywalds helped scatter gifts and clues across their property as she explored and completed the task.

The Maywalds recently learned that young girl had passed in October. But Jordan’s hope, and his determination behind this annual display, is that she was able to experience a moment of joy and levity every child deserves to have.

“Just to see, in that moment, her smiling? That’s what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Country artist Jon Wolfe to headline 2022 Cattle Baron’s Gala

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The chairs for the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala on Thursday announced Jon Wolfe will be the headliner for the 2022 event. Wolfe is a country music singer-songwriter from Tulsa. He is well known for his songs “That Girl in Texas”, “Tequila Sundown” and “Boots on a Dance Floor.” His 2010 album “It […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Romantic comedy movie begins filming in the Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The valley is becoming a destination for filmmakers. Now, a new production is making its way to Cameron County. A new romantic comedy movie titled Switch Up kicked off production with a press conference at South Padre Island. The film’s production crew and cast were present to discuss their roles, the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chick-fil-A gives Tyler-area organization $100,000 grant

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Chick-fil-A announced that they would give a Tyler-area organization a grant of $100,000 for their work in the community. Goodwill Industries of East Texas was named a 2022 True Inspiration AwardsTM grant recipient and will receive the $100,000 The organization is one of 34 who was recognized for a commitment […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK News recognized the Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department for sacrificing their time and effort to serve their local community. Chief Raymond Murillo said his department is “neighbors helping neighbors” and they respond to any incident that may occur. He said that the Jackson Heights area is in […]
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Christmas Lights#Charity#Maywalds#Facebook Marketplace#Maywelds
KETK / FOX51 News

New CHRISTUS St. Michael hospital coming to East Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System announced that they will break ground on a state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar Texarkana hospital in early 2022. CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – West is set to open in 2023 as a fully-licensed hospital located at Gibson Lane and Arista Boulevard. CHRISTUS Health System says the hospital’s convenient […]
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

‘She’s not okay’: Tyler Legacy student talks about the moments leading up to heroic intervention on school bus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler Legacy High School student is recalling the moment she and her classmates intervened to help their bus driver during a medical emergency. It happened after the bus left the Career and Technology Center when students noticed the driver was slowing down and drifting. In that moment, they knew something […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Youngest COVID-19 child death in Houston reported

HOUSTON (KETK)- A girl who was younger than 10-years-old died of COVID-19 in Houston, said the Houston Health Department on Wednesday. She was the youngest pediatric death due to the virus in Houston, according to our NBC affiliate, KPRC. The child was Black and had underlying health conditions. She died in October at a hospital in […]
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PICTURES: 2 RVs catch fire, 1 destroyed in Eustace

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) — Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a report of a mutual aid structure fire on Thursday at approximately 11:20 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, located on FM-316 North in Eustace, one RV had already been engulfed while the other had just begun to catch fire. After several […]
EUSTACE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

3K+
Followers
856
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy