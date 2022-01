Here we go again. Elon Musk clears up the cryptocurrency market again. This time it’s the dogecoin, a digital asset born almost as a joke in 2013, to record a jump in price after a flash announcement by the entrepreneur on Twitter: “Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin”. The sale announced refers to a small number of items, including a belt buckle and a whistle. But there are a number of conditions for the purchase: for example, no refunds or cancellations.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO