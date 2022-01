HASI is a great company that has a knack for providing financing at terms that are great for them. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) is a mortgage REIT that provides financing for various types of green projects. They were one of the first movers in the space and they are very good at it. I like the company and believe there is extensive opportunity in the green financing space. Unfortunately, HASI’s valuation is prohibitively high such that it is actually a dangerous investment.

