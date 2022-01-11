Disney World offers “magic ticket” to Fla. Residents

ORLANDO, Fla. (LOOTPRESS) – Walt Disney World has a magical gift for residents of the Sunshine State.

The new Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, which was unveiled on Tuesday, January 11, will allow Florida residents the options to purchase a two-day pass with entry to one of the resorts four theme parks per day. The ticket is priced at $149 plus taxes

This new officer will be available Monday through Friday until April 2022. The tickets are subject to the following blackout dates:

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

Those hoping to utilize this offer must show proof of Florida residency at the time of purchase.