Michigan is reporting 44,524 additional cases of COVID-19 for Saturday through Monday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that works out to an average of 14,841 cases per each day. The state has had a total of 1,681,135 cases since the pandemic started. It recorded 56 additional deaths from Saturday to Monday, bringing that total to 27,878. Berrien County has had a total of 24,308 cases and 390 deaths. Cass County has had 8,041 and 107 deaths. Van Buren County has had 12,629 cases and 199 deaths. On Monday, Spectrum Health Lakeland reported 42% of the tests it has administered in the past 24 hours came back positive.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO