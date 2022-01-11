Eagle FC 44 adds two bouts, including Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Anthony Njokuani

Ahead of the promotion’s U.S. debut, the Eagle FC 44 lineup continues to fill.

The latest additions to the card include a 175-pound catchweight matchup of Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Anthony Njokuani, as well as a featherweight contest of Arman Ospanov vs. Dylan Salvador.

MMA Junkie today confirmed the two new bookings with Eagle FC officials.

Featuring a heavyweight headliner between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov, Eagle FC 44 takes place Jan. 28 at FLXcast Arena in Miami and streams live on the FLXcast app.

Magomedaliev (8-1) makes his promotional debut following a four-fight run under the ONE Championship banner. The Dagestani native and former combat sambo world champion suffered a decision loss to former LFA welterweight champion James Nakashima in his ONE debut before bouncing back with three consecutive wins – most recently an April 2021 decision over Tyler McGuire at UFC on TNT 1. Six of Magomedaliev’s eight professional victories have come by stoppage.

Meanwhile, UFC and WEC veteran Njokuani (16-12) returns to MMA for the first time since 2016. The Nigerian-born Njokuani tangled with a number of MMA notables during his time under the Zuffa banner, including Edson Barboza, Danny Castillo, Daron Cruickshank, Rafael dos Anjos, Benson Henderson, Chris Horodecki, John Makdessi, Bart Palaszewski, Vinc Pichel and Andre Winner, among others. Njokuani has focused on striking contests in the interim but was victorious at Jorge Masvidal’s bare-knuckle MMA event, Gamebred Fighting Championship, in December.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Ospanov (11-4) fought most recently under the PFL banner this past June. He now faces French striker Salvador (4-1), whose kickboxing record includes a decision win over UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze under the GLORY banner.

With the additions to the card, the Eagle FC 44 lineup includes: