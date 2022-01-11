ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These San Diego County Cities Are Some Of The Most Fun In The U.S.

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
When people think of a "fun" city, they might picture going out of town to places like New York and Las Vegas. But as many San Diego County residents know, there's plenty of fun and exciting activities in smaller cities.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities , including 150 of the most populated cities, across the country to determine which are the most fun, and while San Diego obviously made it to the list, a couple of smaller cities in San Diego County were featured.

According to the report, Oceanside and Chula Vista are some of the most fun cities in the country, ranking No. 159 and No. 170 respectively.

Other California cities made it onto the list as well including:

  • No. 6: San Francisco
  • No. 16: San Diego
  • No. 21: Los Angeles
  • No. 35: Sacramento
  • No. 79: Oakland
  • No. 89: Anaheim
  • No. 94: Bakersfield
  • No. 97: Long Beach
  • No. 100: Irvine
  • No. 105: Garden Grove
  • No. 106: Huntington Beach
  • No. 114: San Jose
  • No. 124: Fresno
  • No. 135: Riverside
  • No. 141: Glendale
  • No. 142: Modesto
  • No. 146: San Bernardino
  • No. 149: Santa Clarita
  • No. 152: Santa Ana
  • No. 156: Stockton
  • No. 159: Oceanside
  • No. 168: Santa Rosa
  • No. 169: Fremont
  • No. 170: Chula Vista
  • No. 173: Rancho Cucamonga
  • No. 177: Fontana
  • No. 178: Morena Valley
  • No. 179: Ontario
  • No. 180: Oxnard

Click here to read the full study.

