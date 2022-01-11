These San Diego County Cities Are Some Of The Most Fun In The U.S.

Photo: Getty Images

When people think of a "fun" city, they might picture going out of town to places like New York and Las Vegas. But as many San Diego County residents know, there's plenty of fun and exciting activities in smaller cities.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities , including 150 of the most populated cities, across the country to determine which are the most fun, and while San Diego obviously made it to the list, a couple of smaller cities in San Diego County were featured.

According to the report, Oceanside and Chula Vista are some of the most fun cities in the country, ranking No. 159 and No. 170 respectively.

Other California cities made it onto the list as well including:

No. 6: San Francisco

No. 16: San Diego

No. 21: Los Angeles

No. 35: Sacramento

No. 79: Oakland

No. 89: Anaheim

No. 94: Bakersfield

No. 97: Long Beach

No. 100: Irvine

No. 105: Garden Grove

No. 106: Huntington Beach

No. 114: San Jose

No. 124: Fresno

No. 135: Riverside

No. 141: Glendale

No. 142: Modesto

No. 146: San Bernardino

No. 149: Santa Clarita

No. 152: Santa Ana

No. 156: Stockton

No. 159: Oceanside

No. 168: Santa Rosa

No. 169: Fremont

No. 170: Chula Vista

No. 173: Rancho Cucamonga

No. 177: Fontana

No. 178: Morena Valley

No. 179: Ontario

No. 180: Oxnard

Click here to read the full study.