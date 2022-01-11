ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 years on, US must close 'ugly' Guantanamo chapter, urge UN experts

Twenty years of Guantanamo, and what have we gained?

On Jan. 11, 2002, a U.S. military plane landed at our base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and the first men deemed "the worst of the worst" by then-Vice President Dick Cheney were brought into the now-infamous detention center. Jumah Al-Dossari, a citizen of both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia whom I would eventually represent, arrived a few days later. He was held as an "enemy combatant" based on the accusation that he was a member of al-Qaida, a claim made without substantiation or allegation that he had done anything to harm the U.S., its citizens or its allies.
The first prisoners arrived at Guantanamo Bay 20 years ago. Will it ever close?

US urged to close 'secret prisons worldwide

China says the Guantanamo prison is a ?dark page? in the history of human rights. The Chinese foreign minister has called on the US to close all of its 'secret prisons? around the world as it labeled the Guantanamo detention center a ?dark page? in the history of human rights.
5 Guantanamo detainees cleared for release as prison marks 20 years

(CNN) -- Five detainees who have been at the US detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for more than a decade have been cleared for release, according to public documents. The decisions come as the prison marked 20 years this week since it was opened under the George W. Bush administration, a few months after the September 11 terrorist attacks.
20 years at Guantanamo Bay: U.S. troops left Afghanistan but detention continues

On this day 20 years ago, the first detainees were brought from Afghanistan to Guantanamo Bay. Perhaps you remember the men in orange jumpsuits, the hoodwinks, the black goggles. Or the discussions of extraordinary renditions and so-called enhanced interrogation techniques. Well, with American forces now gone from Afghanistan, America's detention...
20 Years Of Guantanamo: Former Prisoners Call For Its Closure

“Bush opened the Guantanamo prison, Obama promised to close it, Trump promised to keep it open and now Biden has the opportunity to close Guantanamo so that this prison is not forever linked to the identity of the United States.” Moazzam Begg, a former Guantánamo prisoner who has moderated an event sponsored by the Cage organization, for which he works, made this statement at the event in which six other former prisoners and lawyer and human rights expert Clive Sttaford-Smith participated.
'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wanted freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and was holding hostages before he was shot and killed was demanding the release of 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from the hostage standoff. The suspect stormed the Congregation...
