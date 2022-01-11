Lionsgate Boosts Development and Production Team With New Hires, Promotions

Shawn Levy is continuing the Real Steel story. Disney+ is developing a series based on the 2011 movie that starred Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly and Anthony Mackie. The film, directed by Levy, followed an-boxer and father, played by Jackman, and son, played by Dakota Goyo, as they reconcile years of distance and discover an obsolete junkyard sparring robot who just might be more than it seems. The series comes from Disney Branded Television and is produced by 20th Television in association with Levy’s 21 Laps, for its sister streamer. The platform is currently searching for a writer for the series, which is exec produced by Levy, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Susan Montford and Don Murphy. 21 Laps is behind the recent Disney feature Free Guy, as well as Netflix’s Stranger Things. There has been much talk of a sequel to the movie, which earned over $300M at the box office on its release, over the years with fans clamoring for more of the story. Earlier this year, Levy said that as a result of the movie streaming on Netflix, it found a new audience and he started talking to Jackman about a sequel. The film was based on Richard Matheson’s 1956 short story Steel.

