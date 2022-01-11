ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lionsgate Boosts Development and Production Team With New Hires, Promotions

By Rebecca Rubin
NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We have an exceptionally talented and versatile development and production team. They have ramped up 16 films since the pandemic began. As we expand our department we are promoting from within, while also hiring some familiar faces and recognizing the outstanding contributions and dedication of our incredible team,” Erin Westerman, Lionsgate’s...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

From ‘Spencer’ to ‘King Richard,’ Directors Dust Off the Past to Reveal Fresh Narratives

We live in a golden age of historical fiction, from Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” adapted for television by Barry Jenkins, to Mark Sullivan’s bestseller “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” in development by Pascal Pictures, to Hilary Mantel’s novel “Wolf Hall,” adapted into a BAFTA-winning BBC limited series as well as a Broadway and West End hit.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Danny Ramirez Joins A24’s ‘Stars At Noon’ From Claire Denis

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Ramirez is joining Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn in Claire Denis’ next film at A24, The Stars at Noon. A24 had no comment. Based on the novel by Denis Johnson, the story is set in 1984 during the Nicaraguan Revolution and follows a mysterious English businessman and headstrong American journalist who strike up a passionate romance. They soon become embroiled in a dangerous labyrinth of lies and conspiracies and are forced to try and escape the country, with only each other to trust and rely on. Denis will direct and also adapted the script with Lea Mysius and Andrew Litvack. RT Features and Curiosa Films are producing the pic, which was originally announced during AFM 2020 Ramirez is fresh off the success of the Disney+ Marvel series, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, where he co-starred opposite Anthony Mackie, playing Marvel character, Joaquin Torres. The actor will next appear opposite Tom Cruise in Paramount’s highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick.  Ramirez recently completed production on the 20th Century Studios for Hulu suspense/thriller, No Exit and also has the Netflix’s dual-timeline drama Plus/Minus opposite Lili Reinhart. Ramirez is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Eugenio Derbez
Person
Rod Lurie
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Judy Blume
Person
Jack Black
Person
Janelle Monáe
The Independent

SAG Awards 2022: House of Gucci, Ted Lasso and Power of the Dog lead film and TV nominations

The nominees for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced. The award ceremony, which is set to air on 27 February, is returning to a two-hour format for its 2022 edition.House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog are the top film nominees this year, with each movie earning three nominations.Ted Lasso and Succession are the highest TV nominees, scoring five nominations each.South Korea’s Squid Game also made history by becoming the first non-English language TV series to be nominated for a SAG award. The series directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk scored four nominations.Actors nominated for a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock’s ‘The Unforgivable’ Tops Nielsen’s Streaming Movie Chart

Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable easily topped Nielsen’s movie streaming chart in its first full week of play on Netflix. For the week of Dec. 13-19, the film racked up a hefty 556 million minutes of viewing time, according to Nielsen. The Unforgivable also won a spot on Nielsen’s top 10 list of most watched streaming programs for the week, coming in No. 6. Nora Fingscheidt directed The Unforgivable, which is based on the 2009 British miniseries about a woman who is released from prison after two decades. Nielsen’s streaming ratings, which are delayed by roughly a month, cover viewing on TV sets and...
MOVIES
Variety

Watch the Restored Trailer for ‘The Godfather’ Ahead of Its 50th Anniversary Release

Paramount Pictures announced that Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” will be returning to theaters for its 50th anniversary at the Dolby Cinema and AMC theaters on Feb. 24, with 4K Ultra HD and digital on March 22. Paramount has released a new trailer for the restored version. The restoration included 1,000 hours of color correction and restoration of the original mono tracks, in addition to 4,000 hours of repairing stains and tears. All three films in the trilogy have been restored under the direction of Coppola. Originally released in 1972, the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel is a trilogy that...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Team#Las Vegas#Variety Lionsgate#Vp#Bron Studios
Variety

‘Real Steel’ Series in Early Development at Disney Plus

A “Real Steel” series adaptation is in the early stages of development at Disney Plus, Variety has learned. The potential series would be based on the 2011 film of the same name, which was itself based on the short story “Steel” by Richard Matheson. The film took place in the not too distant future in which human boxers have been replaced by giant fighting robots. Hugh Jackman starred as a former boxer who, along with his estranged son, fixes up an old robot they find in a junkyard and turns it into a champion. As the project is still in the very early stages,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Real Steel’ Series Adaptation In The Works At Disney+ From Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy is continuing the Real Steel story. Disney+ is developing a series based on the 2011 movie that starred Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly and Anthony Mackie. The film, directed by Levy, followed an-boxer and father, played by Jackman, and son, played by Dakota Goyo, as they reconcile years of distance and discover an obsolete junkyard sparring robot who just might be more than it seems. The series comes from Disney Branded Television and is produced by 20th Television in association with Levy’s 21 Laps, for its sister streamer. The platform is currently searching for a writer for the series, which is exec produced by Levy, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Susan Montford and Don Murphy. 21 Laps is behind the recent Disney feature Free Guy, as well as Netflix’s Stranger Things. There has been much talk of a sequel to the movie, which earned over $300M at the box office on its release, over the years with fans clamoring for more of the story. Earlier this year, Levy said that as a result of the movie streaming on Netflix, it found a new audience and he started talking to Jackman about a sequel. The film was based on Richard Matheson’s 1956 short story Steel.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Onza Américas hires for development, production following Gratteri’s exit

Spanish production company Onza has added to the development and production team at its Miami-based subsidiary Onza Américas. Harvey Grisalez, an executive with more than 20 years’ experience at companies such as Fox Television Studios, Shine Group and DIRECTV Latin America has taken on the role of senior VP of Onza Américas.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Lionsgate Studios Yonkers Opens For Business: “Important Hub For Our Global Production Activities” – Jon Feltheimer

Lionsgate Studios Yonkers, the sprawling new complex on the Hudson River just outside NYC, formally opened three of its soundstages and 500,000 square feet of office and support space today, part of a one-million square foot project Deadline reported on last month. When completed, the studio will include 11 large soundstages (one spanning 30,000 square feet, eight at 20,000 sf, two at 10,000 sf). Anchor tenant Lionsgate will occupy seven of the stages on a long-term lease. Project was developed by Great Point Studios, a specialized investment fund launched by prolific producer and Hallmark Channel founder Robert Halmi and former top...
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate Bolsters Film Group With New Executive Team

Lionsgate has bolstered its Motion Picture Group with a host of production team hires and promotions. The announcement by Erin Westerman, president of production, follows the Hollywood studio producing 16 movies during the coronavirus pandemic. Returning to Lionsgate as executive vp of production is Brady Fujikawa, most recently head of development at BRON Studios. Fujikawa joined Bron Studios a year ago as executive vp of film, overseeing film development, production and distribution. During his earlier stint at Lionsgate, his credits included the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself, and the thriller London....
MOVIES
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Hearst announces three hires to lead new production and distribution arm

US firm Hearst has unveiled the senior leadership for its newly launched production and distribution arm Hearst Media Production Group. Former Hearst-backed producer Litton Entertainment has been merged into Hearst Media Production Group, which was founded in September to bolster the giant’s TV operations. Three executives from the New...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘The Godfather’ New Trailer Marks Upcoming Limited Theatrical Anniversary Re-Release

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “Don’t ever take sides against the family again.” “Don’t ask me about my business, Kay.” The new trailer for the 50th anniversary limited theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather, is, if nothing else, a reminder that the great mobster movie unleashed some of the most memorable lines of dialogue in Hollywood history. Paramount Pictures released the new trailer today with the announcement that the film will have a limited 50th anniversary theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and international territories around the world. All three films in the trilogy – The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Coppola’s recently re-edited version of the final film, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – have been restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever on March 22. Check out the new trailer above. And take the cannoli.
MOVIES
Variety

Jonah Hill Says Leonardo DiCaprio Forced Him to Watch ‘The Mandalorian,’ but ‘I Didn’t Give a F—‘

Jonah Hill is not a fan of “The Mandalorian” despite Leonardo DiCaprio’s best efforts to get his friend and frequent co-star hooked. Hill told W Magazine that he often does not watch science-fiction films and television series because “I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus.” While making Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” DiCaprio got Hill to break his rule and give the Disney Plus “Star Wars” television series a try. “Leo made me watch ‘The Mandalorian’ when we were making ‘Don’t Look...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy