Jose “Chito” Vela, an immigration lawyer, has taken a big lead in fundraising in the Jan. 25 special election for the District 4 council seat being vacated by Greg Casar.According to a campaign finance report filed Monday, Vela raised $41,666 through Dec. 16 and loaned his own campaign $500. He’s spent about $14,230 so far, leaving him with just under $28,000 on hand.As council races go, that haul is more than some incumbents raised in recent years, though less than the contenders in the hottest races last year. It gives Vela ample resources to build name recognition and get his message out heading into the early voting period that starts Jan. 10.Read the full story at The Austin Bulldog.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO