$2M Powerball prize bought in Iowa
CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — One lucky person won $2 million in the Powerball drawing on Monday after buying the ticket in Iowa.
According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at a Casey’s General Store in New Hampton, Iowa. The ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Monday’s $26.8 million jackpot.How Siouxlanders are dealing with rising propane costs
The ticket initially matched the first five numbers, but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. Whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play option, multiplying the prize at the Match 5 level to $2 million. The New Hampton ticket was the only one in the country to win a $2 million prize in Monday’s drawing.
Monday’s winning numbers were 14-17-18-21-27 and Powerball 9. The Power Play option was 2. No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize will climb to an estimated $38 million annuity ($26.4 million lump-sum option) for Wednesday, according to the Iowa Lottery.
The Casey's store will also receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $2 million-winning ticket.
