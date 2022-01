A Cadiz man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident following a one-vehicle crash on West End Street Tuesday night. Officer Mike Felts said the driver of the vehicle exited First Street and hit a tree near the intersection of West End Street around 9:30, causing the vehicle to overturn. Felts said the driver ran from the scene Tuesday night but came to the police department Wednesday afternoon to turn himself in.

CADIZ, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO