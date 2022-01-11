Baby found alive in dumpster, officials accepting donations

HOBBS, New Mexico– Hobbs Police on Tuesday announced ways to donate to benefit the baby that was found alive in a dumpster.

According to Police, donations could be made to the New Mexico Youth & Families Department’s office at 907 West Calle Sur, Hobbs, New Mexico.

Officials said money would not be accepted. Donations of gift cards, toys, clothes, diapers and hygiene products would be appreciated.

Donations of used items would not be accepted, according to the release.

Alexis Alvila, 18, was charged with attempted murder. Her arraignment was set for Wednesday.

The following is a press release from the City of Hobbs Police:

Alexis Avila, 18 years old, of Hobbs, New Mexico is scheduled for her first appearance hearing in the Fifth Judicial District Court in Lovington, New Mexico on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2:15 p.m.



A pre-detention hearing will follow at 2:30 p.m. The Honorable William G.W. Shoobridge is scheduled to hear evidence on whether Ms. Avila should be held in custody while awaiting trial on the charge of Attempt to Commit a Felony to Wit: First Degree Murder (2nd-degree felony).



The Fifth Judicial District Court is operating under COVID restrictions set by the New Mexico Supreme Court, including reduced and limited capacity and medical screening questions.



For those wishing to make donations to benefit the affected child may do so at the New Mexico Children Youth & Families Department’s (NMCYFD) office at 907 West Calle Sur, Hobbs, New Mexico. Monetary donations are not accepted, but donations of gift cards and new items such as toys, clothes, diapers, hygiene products, etc. will be received; donations of used items will not be accepted.



Additionally, donations of new items for children of all ages in the care of the NMCYFD are accepted each and every day, and these children are always in dire need of such items.



The newborn child remains in stable condition at this time.

