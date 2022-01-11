ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

New recruits add to expanding North Las Vegas Fire Department

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department is expanding with the addition of 12 new firefighters joining the ranks.

The new graduates include nine firefighters and three firefighters-paramedics which will all undergo training and evaluation for the next six to eight months and will serve constituents from eight stations located across North Las Vegas.

The graduates were celebrated with a badge pinning and swearing-in ceremony held in North Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers.

North Las Vegas Fire Academy graduates complete an intense 20-week academy that introduces them to the basics of firefighting, emergency medical service (EMS) training, hazardous materials training, vehicle extrication, leadership, customer service, and community engagement.

