ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nurse caught giving fake vaccine shots

fox5ny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice filmed the nurse apparently squirting the needle’s contents...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Caught on camera: Man attacks workers at vaccine clinic

TUSTIN, Calif. (WKRC/KCBS/CBS Newspath) - Video has been released of a man at an Orange County vaccine clinic attacking workers in the parking lot. Witnesses say he showed up in early January and started yelling at workers, accusing them of killing people. "They've been working here tirelessly, extended hours, weekends,...
TUSTIN, CA
TheDailyBeast

Italian Nurse Arrested for Allegedly Selling Fake COVID Shots to Anti-Vaxxers

An Italian nurse has been arrested after investigators say they used a hidden camera to catch the 58-year-old emptying doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and injecting empty syringes into the arms of anti-vaxxers. Investigators say that anti-vaxxers were paying up to $340 for the falsified vaccines in order to get a “super green pass” and have access to cinemas, gyms, nightclubs, stadiums, and indoor dining. The nurse, whose own booster shot was fake, has been arrested on charges of forgery and embezzlement. The incident isn’t an isolated one: At the same Palermo hospital another alleged scam that offered fake vaccines for up to $460 was discovered in December. Another Italian nurse in Ancona was arrested on similar grounds last Wednesday after giving fake vaccines to at least 45 people. “We have uncovered the dark and fraudulent plots of these diehard, no-vax people who do not hesitate to break the law,” the Palermo police commissioner said in a statement. “This investigation also shows how, unfortunately, there are still unvaccinated health workers who work in hospitals in close contact with patients.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
deseret.com

Police arrested nurse faking injecting COVID-19 patients

A nurse in Italy was arrested on charges that he faked giving COVID-19 vaccines to at least 45 people so that they could get a health pass, per Fox News. Instead, the nurse ditched the vaccines in the trash and put bandages on his patients so no one suspected the fraud.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Storyful#Bandage#Polizia Di Stato
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Bronx fire: Photos show the horror of the deadly NYC apartment fire

NEW YORK - Doctors worked Monday to save the lives of multiple people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in a NYC apartment fire on Sunday. Seventeen people, including eight children, died in the Bronx apartment fire. The mayor updated the number at a Monday afternoon news conference. It was originally believed that 19 people had died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

911 call of Jason Walker shooting reveals nurse being ignored as she tried to save Black man shot by white police officer

The 911 call from the shooting of Jason Walker in Fayetteville, North Carolina has been released and revealed that a frustrated nurse was ignored as she tried to save him. Deputy Jeffrey Hash called 911 after he discharged his firearm on 8 January, shooting Mr Walker, who was BlackThe call lasted almost four minutes and Mr Hash, who was off-duty at the time, can be heard saying, “I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff”. “You said you shot him?” the emergency dispatcher asks. “Yes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Young mum suffers a heart attack and DIES after eating a dessert - leaving her three children orphaned - and her heartbroken family searching for answers

A single mother has died after suffering a catastrophic anaphylactic attack from peanuts, leaving her three children orphaned. Hanna Scigala, 31, was at her Newcastle home with her sons, aged 12 and nine, and daughter, three, on January 4 when her peanut allergy was unexpectedly triggered around 9.30pm by a post-dinner treat.
HEALTH SERVICES
veronews.com

Police search for man who caused multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 1

VERO BEACH — Police were searching for a suspect who they said ran a red light in a stolen vehicle, causing a multi-vehicle collision on northbound U.S. 1 Monday. The six-vehicle wreck left two people – including the driver wanted by police – with non-life threatening injuries.
VERO BEACH, FL
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

Burger King homicide: Suspect arrested in worker's killing

NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a worker at a Burger King in Manhattan. Winston Glynn, 30, a homeless man, was taken into custody Thursday night in Brooklyn. He faces murder and other felony charges in the killing of 19-year-old cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves. Glynn had seven prior arrests including menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and assault.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

George Floyd Case: Minnesota Judge Denies Motion To Reconsider Live Streaming For Trial Of 3 Former Officers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota judge denied a motion from the three other former police officers charged in George Floyd’s murder to limit live streaming of the trial. In court documents filed Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill wrote that the pandemic-related health conditions that led the court in November of 2020 to order audio and video livestreaming of the trial remain the same. The only difference now, he wrote, is that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is even more contagious now than previous versions of the virus.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy