There’s far too many Karen incidents happening in real life –– many of which end up on tape and on the web. In a recently captured now-viral video, a white couple is seen physically attacking a Black man after Hilton hotel employees helped him first. The video, which has now been viewed more than 819,000 times on Twitter, begins with a tense situation where the couple is arguing with staff while the Black man –– who was helped first because he’s a Diamond Member with the hotel –– waits at the desk.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO