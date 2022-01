Fannie Mae has provided nearly $70 billion in financing to support the multifamily market in 2021, and funding of multifamily affordable housing rose more than 23% last year to the highest volume in the history of its 33-year-old Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS) program. At the same time, Fannie Mae continued to be a consistent source of liquidity for multifamily borrowers and support for renters in need as the economy and financial markets managed disruptions related to the pandemic.

