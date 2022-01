It may not feel like it, but the summer festival season is coming. Tours are being postponed and events cancelled, but the assumption is that things will get better this summer. Around now is when a lot of festivals release their lineups, traditionally, to get a jump on promo for the summer. That has changed over the past two years, but Bonnaroo is forging ahead regardless. Today, they announced their lineup and it is another varied bag, as it has been over the past several years. The four-day festival in Manchester, Tennessee will be headlined by the likes of J. Cole, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, Stevie Nicks, and The Chicks.

