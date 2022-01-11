ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Philly lawyer joining GOP field chasing open US Senate seat

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican who has fought various high-profile cases in the city’s courts, said Monday that he will enter the crowded GOP field chasing Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Bochetto also filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and created a campaign website. Bochetto, 69, had said last month that he was looking very seriously at running.

Bochetto is also a former state boxing commissioner who considered running for mayor many times in the heavily Democratic city of Philadelphia, and ran briefly in 1999 before ending his candidacy.

The wide-open race for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is expected to be among the nation’s most competitive and could determine control of the Senate in next year’s election.

The Democratic field has been set for months, and is led by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb.

The Republican field .

— the heart surgeon, media personality and author best known as the host of TV’s “Dr. Oz Show” — gave up his TV show and said he moved from New Jersey to run. Meanwhile, just resigned as CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds and has moved from Connecticut in anticipation of running, advisers say.

In August, Bochetto preventing the city of Philadelphia from removing a 144-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus in a dispute over views of exploration and colonialism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times Leader

King family rally in Arizona for voting bills for MLK Day

PHOENIX (AP) — As the nation prepares to mark the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., some members of his family are spending it in conservative-leaning Arizona to mobilize support for languishing federal voting rights legislation. Martin Luther King III; his wife, Arndrea Waters King; and their...
SOCIETY
Times Leader

Governors turn to budgets to guard against climate change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Their state budgets flush with cash, Democratic and Republican governors alike want to spend some of the windfall on projects aimed at slowing climate change and guarding against its consequences, from floods and wildfires to dirty air. Democratic governors such as California’s Gavin Newsom and...
POLITICS
Times Leader

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who authorities say was holding on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan. The woman, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Leader

2 weeks in, does NYC Mayor Eric Adams still have swagger?

NEW YORK (AP) — On his eighth day as New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams stood before reporters to announce federal money for a pandemic-beleaguered hospital system — and take questions about some provocative hires in his nascent administration. Within hours, he was before the news cameras...
POLITICS
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy