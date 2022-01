RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order No. 246 on Jan. 7, 2022, titled “North Carolina’s Transformation to a Clean, Equitable Economy.”. The order urges an increase in zero-emission vehicles, such as electric cars, registered in North Carolina to at least 1,250,000 by 2030. It also looks to make zero-emission vehicles 50% of new vehicle sales in North Carolina by 2030. The order is part of a larger goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 50% of 2005 levels by 2030, and to reach net-zero emissions as soon as possible and no later than 2050.

